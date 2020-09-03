Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 446,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,506,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 495,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 387,362 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

