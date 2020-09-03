Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Sells $300,006.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,818. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,766,000 after acquiring an additional 655,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

