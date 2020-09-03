Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Up 4,334.6% in August

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 4,334.6% from the July 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDFF. National Bank Financial began coverage on Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Goodfood Market from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.