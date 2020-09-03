Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,415 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $46,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,180,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 30.8% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $9,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

