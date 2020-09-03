Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,758 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of Ameris Bancorp worth $49,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

