Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 802,631 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802,631 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $48,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,159,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

