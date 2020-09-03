Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 647,898 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 647,898 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $49,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

