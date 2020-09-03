Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 53,640 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,640 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $50,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 230,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Knight Equity boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,922 shares of company stock worth $15,236,429. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

