Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 456,634 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 847,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,634 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $49,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $88,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,685.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,992.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

