Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 298,703 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $49,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $590,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $4,230,823. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $133.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

