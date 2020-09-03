Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 100,474 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Cogent Communications worth $46,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 82.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 30.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 9,379.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,220 shares of company stock valued at $621,703. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.