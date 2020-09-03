Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Alliant Energy worth $48,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

