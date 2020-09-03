Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 546,661 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,661 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.68% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $48,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

