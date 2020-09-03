Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 47,966 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $48,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE:SITE opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $132.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,818. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

