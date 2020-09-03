Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,438,435 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 613.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,435 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Air Lease worth $48,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AL opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

