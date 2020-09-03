Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,259 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $46,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

XLRN stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

