Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Choice Hotels International worth $49,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,068,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 270,132 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,033,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. Choice Hotels International Inc has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Longbow Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

