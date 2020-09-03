Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of OGE Energy worth $45,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $843,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 464,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

