Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of MGM Growth Properties worth $51,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,568,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 558,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 117,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

