Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of MGM Growth Properties worth $51,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,568,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 558,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 117,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MGP stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
