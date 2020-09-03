Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $51.38 Million Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 457.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.75% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $51,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,116 shares of company stock worth $253,274. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

