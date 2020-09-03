Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $50.12 Million Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,657 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Alteryx worth $50,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 14.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after buying an additional 52,048 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,952,000. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $830,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,078 shares of company stock valued at $21,266,848 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYX stock opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

