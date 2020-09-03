Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $48.65 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Westlake Chemical worth $48,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 132.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

