Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.89 Million Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 412,127 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of State Street worth $47,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

State Street stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

