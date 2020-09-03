Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.89 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,805 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.21% of First Merchants worth $47,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6,253.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.14. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.