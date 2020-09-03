Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.05 Million Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Proofpoint worth $47,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Proofpoint by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.84.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,597. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.07. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

