Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $49,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Crown by 54.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Crown stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.