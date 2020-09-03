Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,436 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $51,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,067,000 after acquiring an additional 303,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after buying an additional 1,123,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 863,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,452,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $505.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.68 and its 200 day moving average is $427.80.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

