Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $50,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,521,000 after purchasing an additional 449,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,286,000 after purchasing an additional 714,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,442,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,007,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

