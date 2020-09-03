Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084,508 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Qiagen worth $50,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Qiagen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Qiagen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.