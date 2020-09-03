Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,197 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.81% of Callaway Golf worth $46,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter.

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

NYSE:ELY opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.99. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

