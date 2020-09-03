Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,277,905 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,277,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Carrier Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

