Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,546,612 AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,546,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of AZEK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $15,234,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $637,000.

AZEK stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

