Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 468,782 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Genpact worth $50,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,983,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,525,000 after buying an additional 894,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 68.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,212 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Genpact by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,713,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,428,000 after acquiring an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Genpact by 47.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 688,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

