Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 179,633 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.32% of Avanos Medical worth $46,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

