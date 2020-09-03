Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Watsco worth $46,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Watsco by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WSO opened at $248.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.98. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

