Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 517.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $47,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 415,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Adient by 368.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient PLC will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

