Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 96,547 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $46,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,064 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after purchasing an additional 776,543 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 507,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 276,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.58 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

