Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 59,762 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $48,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

