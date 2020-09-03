Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 26,740 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $45,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 242,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 221,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 28,867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 146,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 511,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700,492.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,220 over the last 90 days.

NYSE AUB opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.