Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diageo worth $46,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average of $138.10. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.