Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of GDEN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Golden Entertainment news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

