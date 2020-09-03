Gold Fields Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,286 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,498% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

