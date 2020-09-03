Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.
Shares of GLNG opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
