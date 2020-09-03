Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of GLNG opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 96.8% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 189,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

