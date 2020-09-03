Gogo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,264 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the typical daily volume of 570 put options.
Shares of Gogo stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.58. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.34 million. The firm’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
