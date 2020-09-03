Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $6.34. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gogo shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 213,232 shares changing hands.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 380,334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

