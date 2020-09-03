Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMRE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

GMRE opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

