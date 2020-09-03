Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Saul A. Fox Buys 620,000 Shares

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Saul A. Fox bought 620,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $14,191,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

