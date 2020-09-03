Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Saul A. Fox Buys 620,000 Shares

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Saul A. Fox bought 620,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $14,191,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.49.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.
About Global Indemnity
Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.
