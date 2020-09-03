Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.75 ($2.92).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 174.38 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 176.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.27.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

