GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.