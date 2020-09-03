GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold”.

GSK stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

